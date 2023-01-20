Larimer seeks nominations for environmental stewardship awards

FORT COLLINS – The Board of Larimer County Commissioners and the Environmental and Science Advisory Board are taking nominations online through March 26 for the county’s 2022 Environmental Stewardship Awards.

Both individuals and organizations are invited to participate. The awards recognize businesses, individuals and organizations engaging in activities that exemplify outstanding stewardship of the environment. These projects can be large or small, complex or simple, and span a wide range of activities. They can also be ongoing events or one-time activities.

Projects can be self-nominated or nominated by others, and anyone is eligible to nominate a deserving individual, organization, business, or public agency for an award. A list of previous stewardship awards is available online.

The advisory board will review each of the nominations and make recommendations to the county commissioners, who make final selections and then recognize the winners at a special public meeting.