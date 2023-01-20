Larimer seeks nominations for environmental stewardship awards
FORT COLLINS – The Board of Larimer County Commissioners and the Environmental and Science Advisory Board are taking nominations online through March 26 for the county’s 2022 Environmental Stewardship Awards.
Both individuals and organizations are invited to participate. The awards recognize businesses, individuals and organizations engaging in activities that exemplify outstanding stewardship of the environment. These projects can be large or small, complex or simple, and span a wide range of activities. They can also be ongoing events or one-time activities.
Projects can be self-nominated or nominated by others, and anyone is eligible to nominate a deserving individual, organization, business, or public agency for an award. A list of previous stewardship awards is available online.
The advisory board will review each of the nominations and make recommendations to the county commissioners, who make final selections and then recognize the winners at a special public meeting.
FORT COLLINS – The Board of Larimer County Commissioners and the Environmental and Science Advisory Board are taking nominations online through March 26 for the county’s 2022 Environmental Stewardship Awards.
Both individuals and organizations are invited to participate. The awards recognize businesses, individuals and organizations engaging in activities that exemplify outstanding stewardship of the environment. These projects can be large or small, complex or simple, and span a wide range of activities. They can also be ongoing events or one-time activities.
Projects can be self-nominated or nominated by others, and anyone is eligible to nominate a deserving individual, organization, business, or…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.