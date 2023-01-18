Sporian Microsystems awarded $100K in research funding by EPA

LAFAYETTE — Sensor-technology company Sporian Microsystems Inc. has been granted $100,000 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The funding is to be used “to develop a high-speed, low-cost imaging system to identify microplastics in the environment,” the agency said. “This system will rapidly and efficiently detect and quantify microplastics in waters and soils and improve monitoring and removal processes for these pollutants.”

Sporian was one of 25 businesses across the country to be awarded funds through an EPA program that supports promising environmental conservation technologies.

“EPA applauds these Colorado businesses for working to develop innovative technologies that protect people and the environment,” EPA regional administrator KC Becker said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to seeing these projects evolve into products and processes that can be applied to environmental challenges here in our region and across the U.S.”