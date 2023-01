One of Colo.’s only Black-owned breweries closing

DENVER – Wah Gwaan Brewing, one of Colorado’s only Black-owned breweries, plans to close on Jan. 31 after just 18 months in business.

According to The Denver Post, the owners of the brewery on West Eighth Avenue in Denver said “inflation, rising costs and the state of the economy” meant “we are not able to remain open while providing the service you’ve come to love and expect.”