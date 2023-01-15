Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from both the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

$2,300,000

4444 Thompson Parkway

Johnstown, CO 80534

Beds: 4 Total baths: 6 Sq. ft.: 7,797 Acres: 0.33 County: Larimer Year built: 2007 Property type: Single-family residence Garage spaces: 3 Amenities: Rich wood floors, soaring ceilings with impressive beam work, stone fireplace and stately study with wet bar. Backs to open space.

Welcome to this truly magnificent custom home by Bartran. Meticulous detail and exquisite craftsmanship make this home a work of art. This impressive 4bed/6 bath ranch plan home backs to 40 acres of peaceful, private open space w/ spectacular views showcasing the Rocky Mountains and Front Range. A beautiful 600sf interior private courtyard w/fireplace and water feature welcomes you to a very warm and open floor plan. Massive windows and patio doors provide stunning views and flood this home with incredible natural light. The main floor offers rich wood floors, soaring ceilings w/ impressive beam work, stone fireplace and stately study w/ wet bar. The kitchen is appointed with a massive island, top of the line appliances and an eat in area with more views, flanked by outdoor patios & outdoor kitchen. Large walk in pantry and a generous butler’s pantry with dual sinks, ice maker and freezer lead you to the dining room w/ stunning stone wall. More views and a patio from the primary with fireplace, dual showers and tranquil sitting area. Don’t miss the wet-bar with Thermador cappuccino maker and mini refrigerator. A rare and special detached Casita with 2 private entrances awaits family & guests with their own private area with kitchenette, bath and large living area. The light and bright garden level basement features 2 ensuite bedrooms w/ laundry, impressive fully appointed bar, and wine room, very large rec room w/ gaming area, all opening to lower patios with more stunning views. Storage is no problem and easily accessible. The back yard surprises with lush grapevines producing clusters of edible grapes for jams, jellies, wine! The blend of custom materials and features in this meticulously maintained home, including private Casita, interior courtyard, 4 fireplaces, 3 laundry areas, wine room, multiple patios all set on a peaceful, view-filled lot make this home a must see! NOT IN A METRO DISTRICT!

Listing brokerage: Re/Max Alliance

Listing agent: Jennifer Madrick, jmadrick@gmail.com, 970-301-8150

