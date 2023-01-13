Prometheus Materials adds architect to board

LONGMONT — Prometheus Materials Inc., developer of a zero-carbon alternative to traditional cement, has appointed Vishaan Chakrabarti to its board of directors.

Chakrabarti is the founder of design firm Practice for Architecture & Urbanism and was formerly Manhattan, New York’s director of planning.

“Joining Prometheus Materials’ board feels like a natural extension of the mission of my life’s work,” Chakrabarti said in a news release. “There will be an avalanche of growth in the demand for sustainable building materials in the coming years, and Prometheus Materials’ technology is vital in addressing a key polluting sector. Concrete is one of the world’s primary building materials, and I’m honored to work with this team to help change the status quo of urban design through sustainable materials.”

Prometheus’ construction materials are built from microalgae combined with ingredients such as sunlight and seawater in a process called biomineralization to form bioconcrete that shares attributes with seashells and coral reefs.