Weld Community Foundation plans class on board governance

GREELEY — The Weld Community Foundation will conduct a class on board governance for nonprofits.

“Board Governance and Healthy Board Development” will feature Scott Magerflesch and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 17, at the Weld Community Foundation, 2425 35th Ave. in Greeley.

Magerflesch, who currently serves on the Colorado Model Railroad Museum board, will review the two main types of board (working vs. governing) and explore the differences and reasons for having one versus another. He also will review how to create an effective board-governance approach for supporting a nonprofit, review some of the common pitfalls of nonprofit boards and provide tips for healthy board development.Lunch will be provided for the class, with registration available here.