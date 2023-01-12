Trimble establishes forestry-technology lab at Canadian university

WESTMINSTER — Industrial technology company Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB), which this year moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley to the Boulder Valley, has helped establish a new forestry-technology lab at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

The Trimble Technology Lab at UBC’s Forest Sciences Centre will be equipped with Trimble-developed tech such as “computer-based decision support systems, 3D modeling software, rugged field-tablets and 3D laser scanners,” Trimble said in a news release.

“The advancement of forestry and natural resources education and learning opportunities in British Columbia will enable next-generation professionals to tackle the big challenges of tomorrow. This gift to UBC represents Trimble’s commitment to the future of sustainable forestry practices,” Amy Northcutt, director of education and outreach with Trimble, said in the release. “Students graduating from UBC Forestry programs in the coming years will be equipped with knowledge of the latest technologies. They will enter careers within forestry and adjacent fields such as civil engineering and construction well-equipped to address some of the most urgent challenges surrounding carbon sequestration in the sustainable built environment.”

Last year, Trimble consolidated operations from Boulder and Englewood into its Westminster campus, located at 10368 Westmoor Drive in the Westmoor Technology Park. That campus is now the company’s corporate headquarters.

The Westminster location houses more than 1,000 of Trimble’s employees, its largest employment center in the U.S., according to information provided by the company.

The Westminster hub includes agriculture, construction and geospatial market segments.