Public to see updated draft of Larimer short-term rental rules

FORT COLLINS — An updated second draft of proposed regulations for short-term rental properties in unincorporated Larimer County will be available for public review on Friday, and two public open houses have been scheduled to let officials field questions and comments.

The county drafted revisions to the regulations in its land-use code to better align changes and growth in the home-sharing and rental industries to address the impacts and compatibility of these properties in the community. Beginning last July, the county began to update its existing regulations, and gathered public input through webinars, online questionnaires and in-person community meetings from stakeholders and community members to help guide the update.

The updated second draft, and revised Ordinance for Implementation and Enforcement of

Short-Term Rental Regulations, will be available for public viewing beginning Friday on the county’s Short-term Rentals Regulation Update page.

Opposition has arisen in the tourism-dependent Estes Valley, with many stakeholders, including members of the newly formed Estes Valley Short Term Rental Alliance, expressing the belief that the several land-use code changes, occupancy rate standards and transferability guidelines would limit and possibly diminish their ability to maintain their rentals, as well as reducing revenues from the voter-approved lodging tax increase to benefit workforce housing and child-care initiatives.

Community open houses conducted by Larimer County Community Development will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Estes Valley Community Center, 660 Community Drive, Estes Park, for interested parties in the unincorporated Estes Valley; and a Zoom webinar beginning at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 for those outside the Estes Valley. The Estes Valley session will change to a Zoom webinar in the event of inclement weather. Register online for the Jan. 26 webinar.

The county will accept comments from community members and stakeholders through Jan. 30.