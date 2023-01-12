Play Boulder Foundation seeks contributions for pass program

BOULDER — The Play Boulder Foundation, the philanthropic partner of the Boulder Parks & Recreation department, is seeking contributions for its Playpass program.

The program seeks to reduce barriers to fee-based participation in sports & recreation programs for children of low-income families in the community.

Playpass participants are awarded a $250 non-cash voucher that can be used at any of 19 unique service providers — from soccer to ballet, from martial arts to aerial dance, and from outdoor experiences to swimming.

This season, more than 275 people applied within the first 48 hours of the Winter/Spring application session.

“This unprecedented demand for the program exceeds Play Boulder’s current funding, meaning that without community support, hundreds of applicants will unfortunately be waitlisted or turned down,” according to a Play Boulder press release. “This program is exceptionally valuable and important to the Boulder community — the amount of demand received this application session is a clear testament to that. Playpasses are an essential tool for many families who face barriers to accessing sports & recreation programs, and who would not otherwise be able to afford for their children to participate.”

Visit www.playboulder.org/give-the-gift-of-play to sponsor a Playpass.