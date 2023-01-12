Northwestern Mutual awards $10,000 college grant to Longmont student

LONGMONT — The Northwestern Mutual Foundation has awarded a $10,000 college grant to a Longmont student and cancer survivor.

The 2022 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship was awarded to Julianne Johnston and includes a renewable $5,000 grant, for a total of $10,000. It’s part of $500,000 in grants to help fund tuition and other school fees for childhood cancer survivors and their siblings through the program.

“Childhood cancer robs children and their families of far too much, and that should not include the opportunity to pursue their dreams of a college degree,” Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “We are proud to help these brave children start the next chapter of their lives, as well as recognize and honor the challenges siblings endure.”

Johnston, a freshman at Morningside College, majors in music education, with the goal of becoming a high school band director. During her battle with cancer, she raised more than $1,000 for her school’s Make-A-Wish Colorado fundraiser and has continued to raise money for the nonprofit.

“Not only does music make me happy, but it finds me at my darkest moments and brings me to the light,” Johnston said in a prepared statement. “My service will always be heavily influenced by my cancer diagnosis as I see that time in my life as a jumping off point. Through my career and philanthropy efforts, I will be motivated by the kindness shown to me with Northwestern Mutual’s scholarship and during my cancer journey.”

Northwestern Mutual has supported more than 210 scholars and contributed nearly $1.5 million through its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program. The program is administered through Scholarship America, an organization dedicated to developing scholarship solutions for student success.

Applications for the 2023 scholarship program are open now through Feb.1, 2023. To learn more and apply, visit https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/nmsurvivors/ and https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/nmsibling/