Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud to hold open house for 55th anniversary

LOVELAND — Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud will conduct a Founders Day Open House to celebrate 55 years in operation.

The local nonprofit organization will host celebratory events throughout the year, beginning with the Founder’s Day Open House Celebration on Thursday, Jan. 26. The event will take place at the Meals on Wheels downtown Loveland location at 437 N Garfield Ave. from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

The community is invited to stop by for food, drink, and fellowship.

Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud helps older adults and homebound individuals access healthy meals, nutrition education, social opportunities and other services

Every day in downtown Loveland, the Meals on Wheels commercial kitchen prepares meals for homebound individuals in Loveland, Berthoud and surrounding communities. The meals are delivered Monday through Friday by volunteer drivers. In 2022, volunteers and staff served more than 73,139 meals to more than 657 clients, with each meal accompanied with a well-check visit.

For more information about becoming a Meals on Wheels Mission Partner or the Founder’s Day Open House Celebration, visit www.lovelandmealsonwheels.org.

RSVP for the open house at www.lovelandmealsonwheels.org/rsvp