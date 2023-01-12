Bennet visits TGTHR after helping secure federal funding

BOULDER — U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, on Jan.. 9 visited the Boulder location of TGTHR, a nonprofit working with communities to end youth homelessness.

Bennet toured TGTHR’s Source Drop-In Center and Overnight Shelter, which provides resources to young people experiencing homelessness. Bennet also toured TGTHR’s 40-unit Permanent Supportive Housing Project.

TGTHR plans to renovate and expand the Source with $2 million secured with Bennet’s support in the Fiscal Year 2023 federal funding bill, which passed Congress in December. Bennet also helped secure $2 million for TGTHR to provide supportive services at a 56-unit permanent supportive housing project for youth in Denver in the Fiscal Year 2022 federal funding bill, which passed Congress last March.

“We are in the midst of both a housing affordability crisis and a mental and behavioral health crisis that places Coloradans — and especially young people — at an increased risk of homelessness,” Bennet said in a prepared statement. “Organizations like TGTHR are leading the way by providing resources and support to those in need. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to tour their Boulder resource center, emergency shelter, and affordable apartments and hear how the $4 million we secured will enable them to expand their services and connect more young people with a stable, supportive home.”

Kristine Edwards, TGTHR’s chief operations officer, said almost 1,000 unaccompanied youth experienced homelessness in the Denver area last year.

“We are diligently working to expand TGTHR’s continuum of services to prevent or end youth homelessness by connecting more young people with housing and supportive services as quickly as possible,” Edwards said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful for the spotlight being shone on this critical work, and for this funding to support these youth.”

Formerly known as Attention Homes, TGTHR in 2022 served almost 250 young people with more than 13,000 meals, 2,750 case management sessions, more than 1,000 behavioral health counseling sessions and almost 500 hours of family coaching for young people and their families.