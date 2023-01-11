Ziggi’s Coffee perking up magazine’s top-franchises list

MEAD – Ziggi’s Coffee, the Longmont-born chain that recently surpassed 200 franchise agreements, has been listed in the top half of Entrepreneur magazine’s 44th annual Franchise 500 rankings.

Ziggi’s jumped nearly 40 positions from its 2022 ranking to 246th in the list, which is available online and also will appear in the magazine’s January-February 2023 print edition, which will be available starting next Tuesday.

Criteria for qualification for the list includes unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power.

“The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels,” said Jason Feller, Entrepreneur’s editor in chief. “The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success.”

Ziggi’s Coffee was founded in 2004 on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Main Street in Longmont by Brandon and Camrin Knudsen. After 12 years of perfecting its systems, the brand began franchising in 2016. In total, as of Wednesday, the company has 59 franchise-owned locations and eight company-owned locations in 15 states, and has awarded a total of 207 franchise agreements in 32 states.

“We are overwhelmed with excitement for this esteemed accomplishment and are honored to be recognized on this extremely competitive list that only features the best of the best among the franchise industry,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s co-founder and CEO. “Ziggi’s has built an incredible foundation, complete with streamlined systems and processes, that has enabled our franchise owners the freedom to focus on creating connection within their communities, while offering quality products and service.”

“When you focus on the success of each and every franchisee while leading the industry segment in marketing and product innovation, anything is possible,” added Justin Livingston, Ziggi’s vice president for franchise development. “Our franchisees are not only joining one of the hottest franchise systems, but a family of people working together to change communities and create legacies.”

Its 200th franchise agreement was signed with Sandra Perdue of Grafton, Ohio, a nurse for the past 24 years, who plans to partner with her son, JC, in opening the company’s first location in the Buckeye State.