Robbers make off with $10K in food, beer from Backcountry Pizza
BOULDER — Investigators with the Boulder Police Department are seeking information from the public about a robbery in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, during which suspects allegedly store about $10,000 worth of food and beer from Backcountry Pizza and Tap House on Arapahoe Avenue.
Unknown suspects, one male and the other female, broke into two outdoor freezers at the eatery just after midnight and made off with 14 kegs of beer, “frozen and raw meat (turkey, beef, pork, chicken, deli meats), dozens of eggs, milk, and various cheeses,” BDP said in a news release.
Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call detective R. Montano-Banda at 303-441-1906.
