Banking & Finance  January 11, 2023

Northern Colorado, Boulder Valley banks plan new branches, loan offices

Lucas High

Fort Collins-based Bank of Colorado plans to open a new branch in Arizona, while two out-of-state operators have their sights set on new loan production offices in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. 

Last month, the Colorado Banking Division processed a request to establish a new Bank of Colorado branch in Sedona, Arizona. That location is a converted loan-production office formerly operated by Pinnacle Bank, state records show. 

In late 2021, state regulators approved an application from Park City, Utah’s, LCA Bank Corp. for a new loan-production office at 12110 N. Pecos Ave. in Westminster.

A similar approval was made for Kalispell, Montana-based Glacier Bank, which intends to open a loan office at 2002 Caribou Drive in Fort Collins. 

New loan-production offices are often precursors to the establishment of new bank branches.

