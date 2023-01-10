Engineering company realigns, expands NoCo office
FORT COLLINS — Multi-state engineering company Professional Engineering Consultants, which has its Colorado office in Fort Collins, has rewritten its strategic plan for the next 10 years and restructured its executive team to align along markets in which the company does business.
Among the promotions at the company based in Wichita, Kansas, is Corey Rhodes, who was named vice president of mechanical engineering and commissioning. Rhodes is based in Fort Collins.
Rhodes is a 1998 graduate of Colorado State University and has been with PEC since 2017. He’s an accredited professional in energy and environmental design.
PEC, according to a press statement, has identified three project markets:
- Commercial, education and health care.
- Energy and manufacturing, including the Department of Defense.
- Government, including transportation.
In Northern Colorado, “We see health care and education as specific areas of growth for our Fort Collins office,” Christina Beaird, chief marketing officer for the company, said in an email to BizWest. “In addition, we hope to provide more holistic service offerings to our current and future clients in many of our other markets as well. The Denver/Boulder area is one of the top 25 start-up environments in the world because of airport proximity, outdoor recreation, colleges, and a vibrant cultural scene. Many biotech and aerospace companies are already established here. In addition, the area is seeing growth from both coasts due to available land for development and high costs within the coastal regions,” she said.
“We love our Fort Collins office; I genuinely believe we could transfer everyone in the company to Colorado, and they would jump at the opportunity,” Beaird said.
The company signed a lease to expand its office at 351 Linden St. to prepare for growth.
