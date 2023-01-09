Automation-X moves to employee-ownership model

FORT COLLINS — Power and instrumentation automation company Automation-X Inc. is now a 100% employee-owned company.

The firm, at the end of 2022, implemented an employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP.

“Our talented employees set us apart at Auto-X,” Auto-X board chairman Dan Schultejann said in a prepared statement. “We want our employees to think and act like owners, which will directly benefit from Auto-X’s continued success.”

The ESOP model, company leaders expect, will “enable Auto-X to recruit new talent while retaining experienced and dedicated employees,” Auto-X said in a news release.

Auto-X has been operating for 20 years and has 14 locations across Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.