DMC Global hires new president of Arcadia business segment
BROOMFIELD — Oilfield services provider DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) has hired James Chilcoff as president of Arcadia, DMC’s building products business that it acquired in 2021 in a $282.5 million deal.
Chilcoff joins Arcadia from flooring company Mohawk Industries, according to a DMC news release. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Parex USA, a façade finishing solutions company for the construction industry.
“Jamie is an accomplished leader in the building products industry,” DMC CEO Kevin Longe said in the release. “His extensive background in operations, manufacturing, sales, supply chain, finance and product-line management will be invaluable as Arcadia continues to streamline operations, increase production capacity and expand the markets for its commercial exterior, commercial interior and high-end residential product lines.”
