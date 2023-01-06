BDS expands cannabis sales tracking to New York

LOUISVILLE — BDS Analytics Inc., a cannabis market intelligence and research company, has launched its cannabis sales tracking services to New York, a state where recreational cannabis has been recently legalized.

The company anticipates that New York will be the largest new cannabis market in 2023.

“With nearly 15 million residents over the age of 21 and tens of millions more tourists visiting the state annually, New York is one of the most exciting cannabis opportunities in 2023,” BDSA CEO Roy Bingham said in a prepared statement. “Despite some expected growing pains in the early years, the market is expected to be the second largest contributor to sales growth through 2026, following Florida.”

New York joins Colorado, Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania among states where BDSA’s retail sales tracking services are offered.