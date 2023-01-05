WorkBright names new CEO

BOULDER — WorkBright has named Chapelle Ryon as its new CEO.

Boulder-based WorkBright, the trade name for All4Staff Inc., is a remote software company that helps employers onboard new employees.

David Secunda, company founder, will move out of the CEO role but will become executive chairman of the board.

In a press statement, WorkBright said that Chapelle has been a leader with WorkBright since 2015 and has led marketing, growth and most recently served as the company’s chief operating officer. Prior to WorkBright, Chapelle led marketing at private equity backed software-as-a-service portfolio holdings, working to incorporate new acquisitions and accelerate sales.

“I’m excited to take the company forward into this next phase as we focus on scale to service more organizations and support more end users through their digital onboarding,” Ryon said in a written statement. “WorkBright has grown out of the startup phase and has an incredibly innovative product offering that is becoming mainstream in HR administration.”

During her tenure, WorkBright has brought services to more than 1.5 million employees, with 40% year-over-year growth. WorkBright has also received top employee designations such as Best Places to Work and B-Corp certification.

“Ms. Ryon brings the exact balance of operational expertise, human connection and strategic vision to skillfully lead WorkBright in its next chapter of growth. I have complete confidence in her leadership and look forward to watching her deftly chart the path forward for the company,” said David Secunda.