Integrated Work earns B Corp. status

BOULDER — Strategic business consulting firm Integrated Work Strategies LLC is now a certified Benefit Corporation, or B Corp.

The certification is similar to the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval for “green”-conscious companies that pledge to meet certain standards in areas such as governance, employees, customers, community and the environment.

“Becoming a B Corp. signals to the world that we’re serious about living our values in practice. It doesn’t fundamentally change who we are, but it shows that we’re willing to hold ourselves to these standards publicly and makes it easier for other like-minded companies to find us. We’re honored to be joining 114 other Colorado-based B Corps. in modeling that it is both possible to do well as a business and do good for people and the planet,” Integrated Work CEO Jennifer Simpson said in a prepared statement.

The certification process is rigorous. Nonprofit B Corp. administration organization B Lab conducts onsite audits to make sure companies do the things they’ve pledged to do. That could include doing business with certain other socially conscious suppliers or making sure office supplies are made of recycled products whenever possible.

For consumers, the B Corp. certification label indicates that a company follows fair labor practices and other similar standards.

“I hope [B Corp. certification] will help us be even more fully ourselves every day,” Simpson said in a statement. “Personally, I’m also excited to connect with other leaders committed to harnessing the power of business as a force for good. It is meaningful and important work but can be lonely sometimes. There aren’t a lot of good maps to follow yet so finding fellow travelers who are also experimenting with new and better ways to lead is a real benefit.”