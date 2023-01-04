FRCC, Aims ranked among top online-learning colleges
Front Range Community College and Aims Community College have made Newsweek’s top 200 list of “America’s Best Online Learning Colleges 2023.”
The new list compiled by Newsweek and database company Statista places FRCC and Aims among the top 30 community colleges from around the country. Only four schools in Colorado made the list. Online-learning offerings have been in place for decades but became far more important when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down or restricted access to most brick-and-mortar institutions.
FRCC, with campuses in Boulder and Larimer counties as well as Westminster, placed 109th on the list. Aims, based in Greeley, placed 145th.
Other schools in Colorado that made the list were Alamosa-based Adams State University at 95th and Lakewood-based Colorado Christian University at 132nd.
Newsweek based its new ranking on its own research about the institutions, as well as an online survey among U.S. residents who have used online learning services to obtain an academic degree or acquire knowledge and skills for their professional or personal development.
Front Range Community College and Aims Community College have made Newsweek’s top 200 list of “America’s Best Online Learning Colleges 2023.”
The new list compiled by Newsweek and database company Statista places FRCC and Aims among the top 30 community colleges from around the country. Only four schools in Colorado made the list. Online-learning offerings have been in place for decades but became far more important when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down or restricted access to most brick-and-mortar institutions.
FRCC, with campuses in Boulder and Larimer counties as well as Westminster, placed 109th on the list. Aims, based…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.