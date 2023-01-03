Loveland’s Heska closes on acquisition of Boulder-based LightDeck
LOVELAND — Veterinary products supplier Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) closed on its acquisition of Boulder-based MBio Diagnostics Inc., which does business as LightDeck Diagnostics, a deal that includes a Longmont manufacturing operation that’s expected to begin production this year.
The deal, first reported by BizWest in September, is valued at about $38.7 million.
The acquired company, which has a team of 80 employees, has developed the LightDeck testing platform that combines an advanced laser waveguide with novel materials to conduct rapid testing and has developed numerous diagnostic tests, including some developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
LightDeck, which began expanding into Longmont last year, also is developing a rapid test to detect many per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which can cause cancer, hormone disruption, liver and kidney toxicity, harm to the immune system, and reproductive and developmental toxicity.
In 2021, the company began planning a $37.5 million, 200-worker operation at 1844 Nelson Road in Longmont, a 65,000-square-foot leased building that was formerly home to a division of General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE).
Heska’s acquisition “represents a key advancement in the company’s strategic plan to accelerate research and development and manufacturing capabilities at scale,” the company said in a prepared statement. “… The Longmont facility, anticipated to go online in 2023, will dramatically increase Heska’s manufacturing production capacity and research and development efforts in furtherance of several potential blockbuster testing platforms, including the company’s exclusive canine cancer screening platform anticipated to launch in 2023.”
Heska management said in a regulatory disclosure this week that more information and comments on the LightDeck deal will be forthcoming next month when Heska files its annual report.
LOVELAND — Veterinary products supplier Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) closed on its acquisition of Boulder-based MBio Diagnostics Inc., which does business as LightDeck Diagnostics, a deal that includes a Longmont manufacturing operation that’s expected to begin production this year.
The deal, first reported by BizWest in September, is valued at about $38.7 million.
The acquired company, which has a team of 80 employees, has developed the LightDeck testing platform that combines an advanced laser waveguide with novel materials to conduct rapid testing and has developed numerous diagnostic tests, including some developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
LightDeck, which began
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.