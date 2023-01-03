Four to be sworn in as regents on Thursday

DENVER — The four newly elected members of the University of Colorado Board of Regents will take their oaths of office on Thursday.

The ceremony is set for 4 p.m. at the University of Colorado Denver in the atrium of the Student Commons Building, 1201 Larimer St.

The board members who will be sworn in by Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright are:

Wanda L. James, First Congressional District

Frank McNulty, Fourth Congressional District

Kenneth Michael Montera, Fifth Congressional District

Mark VanDriel, Eighth Congressional District

All four were elected to the board for the first time during the November 2022 general election. Montera, vice chair, was appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to fill a vacancy in late 2021 and has served on the board since then, according to a press release about the event. The CU Board of Regents consists of nine members serving staggered six-year terms, one elected from each of Colorado’s eight congressional districts and one from the state at large.