Sunflower to offer Bank-On accounts, target ‘unbanked’ families

DENVER — Sunflower Bank N.A. will offer a Bank-On Certified Achievement Checking Account at all its locations in Colorado, Arizona, Kansas and New Mexico. The accounts are certified by the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund’s Bank-On National Account Standards (2023-24) for having safe and affordable consumer transaction features.

According to a press statement, “Bank-On coalitions are locally led partnerships between public officials; city, state, and federal government agencies; financial institutions, and community organizations that work to help improve the financial stability of unbanked and underbanked individuals and families in their communities.”

“Access to a checking account is an important step for individuals seeking to achieve financial stability, and we are proud to extend our Achievement Checking Account product to all communities we serve,” Doris Ortiz, vice president and community development officer at Sunflower Bank, said in a written statement. She said the bank would work to raise awareness of the importance of safe banking practices and provide outreach to those without bank accounts.