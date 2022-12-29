Xcel Energy nonprofit donations top $10M for 2022

DENVER — Charitable donations by Xcel Energy employees, contractors and retirees — along with the company’s foundation — totaled more than $10 million during 2022.

Volunteer hours by Xcel employees exceeded 27,000 hours, the company said in a press release, with more than half of those hours coming through the Xcel Energy Foundation’s Volunteer Paid Time Off program, which offers full-time employees 40 hours of paid time off to spend volunteering.

Another 2,600 hours were part of Dollars for Doing, which matches up to 100 hours of an employee’s volunteer time with a donation to the respective nonprofits at a rate of $10 per hour. The remainder of the volunteer hours took place on the 12th annual Day of Service, in which more than 3,000 volunteers supported over 100 nonprofit projects by assembling meal kits for families, cleaning animal shelters, improving nature trails and parks and more.

The Foundation boosted its grant funding 16% in 2022, investing $4.4 million in 426 nonprofits across the company’s eight-state service area. The nonprofit grant recipients were in three focus areas: