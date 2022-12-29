Good Samaritan Medical Center provides $15,000 in grants

LAFAYETTE — Good Samaritan Medical Center has presented $15,000 in Doing Good grants to two Boulder-area nonprofits.

The hospital, which serves residents in Adams, Boulder, Broomfield, Gilpin, Jefferson and Weld counties, presented grants to Via Mobility Services and Sister Carmen Community Center.

Via Mobility provides accessible transportation services for people with limited mobility, while Sister Carmen provides services to vulnerable residents, including health education and connections to health care and mental-health support.

“We prioritize giving to align with community health priorities identified by members of our community in order to allow for a broader impact. One of our priorities is improving access to health care services for everyone in our community,” Good Samaritan president Dawn Anuszkiewicz said in a prepared statement. “Via Mobility Services does a tremendous job supporting this mission by helping to ensure that older adults, those without vehicles and people with disabilities are able to get to their doctor appointments in a safe and timely manner. Sister Carmen has also been a long-standing community partner. Their programming is comprehensive, and they create pathways for people to get health care when they need it.”

Via Mobility Services serves much of Good Samaritan’s service area, including Adams, Boulder, Jefferson, and Weld counties. There is no cost to use Via’s services.

Sister Carmen Community Center provides comprehensive basic needs services and resources to vulnerable residents in east Boulder County, including Lafayette and Erie, promoting health, safety and well-being.

Good Samaritan Medical Center is part of Intermountain Healthcare.