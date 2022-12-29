AG Weiser forms retail, online theft task force

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has formed a statewide task force “to provide greater coordination among law enforcement to identify, disrupt, and prosecute organized criminal rings that steal goods from retailers and resell them through online marketplaces,” the AG’s office said in a news release.

The move comes as House Bill 22-109, which will “require companies that operate online marketplace platforms to identify online sellers, verify seller information, and provide seller disclosures to consumers,” is poised to be signed into law.

“Organized retail theft harms business, employees, and customers. Last legislative session, I partnered with the business community and retail leaders to pass legislation to clamp down on these criminal enterprises. I’m thankful to the bill sponsors, to our industry partners, and to law enforcement for their partnership and for the work ahead to curb this criminal activity,” Weiser said in the release.