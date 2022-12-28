Education program helps adults improve employment situations
FORT COLLINS — Adults seeking to improve their employment situations through education can enroll in The Learning Source programs with spring enrollment open now.
TLS is a Colorado nonprofit that connects adult students with resources such as adult basic education, high school equivalency and English language acquisition. All classes are free and begin in mid-January.
According to a press statement, the nonprofit offers classes throughout Northern Colorado, the metropolitan Denver area and elsewhere in Colorado. Online classes also are available.
Classes can help students improve knowledge, reading and math skills and help prepare students to pass the General Educational Development — or GED — test.
Additional services available include individualized tutoring and coaching, assistance navigating post-secondary education and help building career pathways, the press statement said.
“The Learning Source made it possible for me — an eighth-grade dropout — to get my high school diploma,” Shelly Roth, a graduate of The Learning Source high school equivalency program, said in a written statement. “The staff genuinely wants to help you, not just obtain your diploma, but really help better your life through education. I am extremely grateful.”
