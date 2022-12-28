Boulder ranked as one of nation’s most vibrant art cities
DALLAS — Boulder is one the nation’s top-10 most vibrant medium-sized areas for the arts, according to the Arts Vibrancy Index Report from Southern Methodist University DataArts and the National Center for Arts Research.
The report, which examined metropolitan areas (Boulder’s metro area includes the entirety of Boulder County), also named the Denver metro as one of the United States’ artsiest large cities.
“The AVI study examined the arts sector for the entire county.” Charlotte LaSasso, executive director of the Boulder County Arts Alliance, said in a prepared statement. “I congratulate the arts organizations, creative businesses, artists, and arts patrons in Longmont, Lafayette, Superior, Lyons, Erie, Louisville. Everywhere you look there are great stories to tell about the hopeful future of the arts in our communities.”
AVI’s ranking, according to BCAA, are “established by analyzing per capita data specifically focusing on supply, demand, and public support for the arts.”
