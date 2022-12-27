Ex-McCaddon dealership property fetches $16.3M

BOULDER — Maroone USA LLC, the operator of a chain of car dealerships in Colorado and Florida that recently acquired the McCaddon Cadillac and McCaddon Buick GMC dealerships in Boulder, paid $16.3 million for the property the business occupies, Boulder County real estate records revealed this month.

The site at 2460 48th Court is roughly 6 acres, according to public property records, and previous BizWest reporting shows that the dealership building — renovated about a decade ago — is about 27,000 square feet.

The seller, records show, was McCaddon Cadillac Buick GMC Inc. and the buyer was CO RE BLDRCBG LLC, an entity registered to a Florida address associated with Maroone.

Terms of the early December acquisition of business assets were not disclosed.

The Boulder car lots have been renamed Mike Maroone Cadillac and Mike Maroone Buick GMC.

Oscar Cano will serve as president and operating partner of the Boulder businesses.

Other recent dealership transactions in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions include: McDonald Toyota buying parts of Ehrlich Motors, Ken Garff Automotive Group buying Spradley Barr Ford dealerships in Fort Collins and Greeley, Elway Dealership Group buying Co’s BMW and Mini, and Tynans Nissan and Kia dealerships selling to the Roger Weibel family of Longmont.