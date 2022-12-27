Community Foundation hires former Jewish Family Service Boulder director

BOULDER — Jennifer Banyan, who most recently served as the director of the Jewish Family Service Boulder, has been hired as the vice president of programs for the Community Foundation Boulder County.

Her experience also includes time spent as the CEO and principal consultant at R-Evolution Consulting, director of quality improvement for the state of Vermont’s Department of Mental Health and as division director for self-sufficiency and community support for Boulder County Housing and Human Services.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Community Foundation team,” Banyan said in a prepared statement. “This role will offer me the opportunity to continue collaborating with our community partners to improve systems and services for more equitable and healthy communities in Boulder County.”