Nonprofits  December 27, 2022

Community Foundation hires former Jewish Family Service Boulder director

BizWest Staff

BOULDER — Jennifer Banyan, who most recently served as the director of the Jewish Family Service Boulder, has been hired as the vice president of programs for the Community Foundation Boulder County.

Her experience also includes time spent as the CEO and principal consultant at R-Evolution Consulting, director of quality improvement for the state of Vermont’s Department of Mental Health and as division director for self-sufficiency and community support for Boulder County Housing and Human Services.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Community Foundation team,” Banyan said in a prepared statement. “This role will offer me the opportunity to continue collaborating with our community partners to improve systems and services for more equitable and healthy communities in Boulder County.”

Related Content

Community Foundation Boulder County donates to nonprofits serving  veterans

 November 23, 2022

Out Boulder County to celebrate Changemakers at St. Julien Hotel gala

 October 7, 2022

Boulder County foundation’s new grants to nonprofits top $193K

 September 30, 2022