Boulder emergency siren system to be replaced

BOULDER — Boulder County will replace or upgrade its emergency siren system in the wake of the Marshall Fire, which occurred nearly one year ago.

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, co-chair of the Congressional Wildfire Caucus, helped secure $1.08 million to replace the emergency system, according to a statement from his office.

The outdated siren system in the county will be replaced with new technology, a Long Range Acoustic Device system.

“The Marshall Fire razed neighborhoods across Louisville, Superior, and unincorporated Boulder County — destroying more than a thousand homes and businesses and resulting in the tragic loss of life,” Neguse said in a written statement. “We must ensure that we are prepared when the next natural disaster happens. With this funding, Boulder County will be better equipped to alert families of dangerous wildfires and disasters, saving lives, and keeping our community safe.”