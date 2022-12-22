Larimer expands broadband access with Pulse pact￼

LOVELAND – The Pulse municipal broadband utility run by the city of Loveland can be expanded further across Larimer County after county commissioners voted Tuesday to further expand their intergovernmental agreement with the city.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the agreement now includes three areas deemed to be underserved: one near Devil’s Backbone, another near the Lago Vista Mobile Home Community, and one in the Ptarmigan Subdivision near Fairgrounds Avenue.