High-profile Lake Loveland clinic building sells for $2.37M
LOVELAND — The former site of a dermatology clinic in Loveland, across from Lake Loveland on Eisenhower Boulevard, has sold and apparently will be a clinic once again.
The former operator of the clinic vacated in a dispute with the landlord. Other tenants occupy the 7,384-square-foot, single-story building with a 7,280-square-foot basement.
The building, at 770 W. Eisenhower in Loveland, was sold by 790 Eisenhower LLC, an entity registered to Dr. Patrick Lillis, a dermatologist who previously operated a clinic there that he sold to a Boulder practitioner.
The new owner, 770 Eisenhower LLC, is an entity registered to a Louisville address that is affiliated with Dermatology Specialists of Boulder PC, a practice with offices in multiple locations in the region.
The building, constructed in 1995, was originally a restaurant built on the site of the historic Dude Corral, a business started by the late Ted and Mabel Thompson to cater to tourists coming through Loveland. Its view across Eisenhower is of Lake Loveland and South Shore Park.
The property sold Dec. 14 for $2.37 million. It last sold in 1997 for $1.1 million.
