Effort mounts to repeal FoCo land-use code

FORT COLLINS – A group protesting the land-use code updates passed by the Fort Collins City Council on Nov. 11 appears to have collected more than enough petition signatures to deem the proposed referendum sufficient for action by the council.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the effort to get the council to either repeal its approval of the land-use code updates or send the decision to city voters is being led by Preserve Fort Collins, a group spearheaded by former City Council member Ross Cunniff.