Mulvihill named interim director of Berthoud chamber
BERTHOUD – Deanne Mulvihill, who was executive director of the Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce from 2013 to 2019, is returning to that post on a part-time, interim basis.
The 280-member chamber’s board of directors on Tuesday made the decision to offer Mulvihill a three-month contract while it searches for a permanent executive director, said board president Virginia Huppe.
The chamber had been without an executive director since July, when May Soricelli left the post after six months. Soricelli had taken the reins in January after five years as public information officer for the Berthoud Fire Protection District.
Mulvihill, whose duties as interim director began Wednesday, is “a person who’s organized and gets the job done,” Huppe said. “We were looking for a director, and finally she said she’d work for three months.”
Mulvihill, who said she left the post of executive director in 2019 to spend more time with her grandchildren, remained active with the chamber as a board member and ambassador, and now feels she can hit the ground running at its helm. “I’m very familiar with this job,” she said. “That’s why it’s going to be very easy to step in in the interim.”
A graduate of Kansas State Teachers College – now Emporia State University – with a bachelor’s degree in business education, Mulvihill led exercise classes at the Fort Collins Club from 1990 to 2014, owned the Rocky Mountain Coffee Connection coffee house in Fort Collins from 1995 to 1999, and since 2004 has been an independent consultant for Arbonne International LLC, an Irvine, California-based direct-sales marketer of health and wellness products and cosmetics.
