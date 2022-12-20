Greeley to consider new downtown master plan

GREELEY – The Greeley Planning Commission and City Council next month will review a draft of a new plan to guide the next 10 years in the downtown area.

According to the Greeley Tribune, a work session on Jan. 10 and a final hearing before the council on Jan. 17 will look at areas where new developments, infrastructure and services can facilitate continued growth and a higher quality of life for people who live, work and play in downtown Greeley.