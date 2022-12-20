Drone U to relocate headquarters from NM to Loveland
LOVELAND — Drone U, an online drone training facility, will move its corporate headquarters to Loveland. The company was previously based at Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“We are incredibly excited to be an active part of not just the drone community, but the entire Northern Colorado community,” Drone U CEO Paul Aitken said in a press statement. “Our students come from all over the world to train with us, both online and in person, and we are delighted to be able to host them in beautiful Loveland, Colorado.”
The new headquarters will be at 205 E. 71st St., which is east of U.S. Highway 287 near the Crystal Landscape Supplies property.
Drone U will relocate its team and drone-flying training center to Loveland. Through in-person and online drone courses, the school has trained almost 20,000 pilots since its founding in 2014.
Drone U’s online training provides access to all of its drone-flying courses, webinars and drone-training modules for $57 per month with reduced prices available for students and veterans, the company said in its statement. Drone U’s suite of courses teaches everything from the basics of drone flying through advanced maneuvers used by professional videographers. It also provides specific training such as FAA Part 107 test prep, complex photogrammetry and 3D modeling.
The company has a drone industry podcast designed to help pilots by answering their questions. To date the Ask Drone U podcast has had nearly 4.5 million listens over approximately 1,400 episodes. The podcast can be found on all normal distribution channels or at askdroneu.com.
