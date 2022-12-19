 December 19, 2022

Marshall Fire exposes gaps in rental laws

LOUISVILLE – The Marshall Fire on Dec. 30, 2021, exposed gaps in rental laws in Colorado, and state legislators are receiving reports from the East County Housing Opportunity Coalition about how those gaps left renters vulnerable. According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the report includes recommended changes to the law.

The report looks at habitability, retaliation and price-gouging.

