Greeley Starbucks workers strike this weekend

GREELEY — Greeley Starbucks workers at the 2604 11th Ave. store will strike in solidarity with coffee-shop workers around the country in protest of what they describe as unfair labor practices.

The strike will be 7 a.m. until noon today through Sunday.

The nationwide labor movement is “demanding Starbucks cease the retaliatory closure of union stores, such as Brookside/Nevada in Colorado Springs and most recently the Broadway and Denny location in Seattle,” union workers said in a press statement.

“Greeley workers are also protesting the recent constructive termination of a fellow union worker,” the statement said. A constructive termination under labor law is when a worker quits because of intolerable working conditions. Details of that incident were not provided.

Starbucks Workers United represents more than 270 locations, accounting for nearly 8,000 workers. The National Labor Relations Board has issued 39 official complaints against Starbucks.