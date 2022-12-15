Xcel Energy campaign raises $5M for nonprofits

DENVER — Xcel Energy’s 2022 United Way Giving Campaign raised more than $5 million to support nonprofits and community organizations.

Employees, contractors and retirees donated more than $2.65 million during the five-week campaign to support organizations of their choice. The Xcel Energy Foundation matched their contribution with gifts to local United Way chapters.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to lead healthy, fulfilling lives,” Brett Carter, Xcel Energy’s executive vice president, group president–Utilities, and chief customer officer, said in a prepared statement.

Carter chaired the United Way Giving Campaign with Amanda Rome, executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer. “The generous gifts from our employees, contractors and retirees will help ensure our communities receive shelter, food, job training, medical care and more.”

In Colorado, contributions from donors and the Foundation totaled $826,141, an 11% increase over the 2021 campaign.

“I’m extremely humbled by our organization’s willingness to step up and contribute to this year’s United Way Giving Campaign,” said Robert Kenney, president of Xcel Energy-Colorado. “This year’s significant employee and retiree contributions ensure our community is supported throughout the holiday season and beyond.”

More than 1,800 nonprofits received funding.