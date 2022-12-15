Weld Community Foundation schedules classes for nonprofits in 2023

GREELEY — The Weld Community Foundation has released the schedule for its monthly classes for nonprofits for the first half of 2023.

The classes are free, with topics varying each session and are conducted at the Weld Community Foundation’s offices at 2425 35th Ave. in Greeley. Classes in 2023 include:

Board Governance and Healthy Board Development

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Scott Magerflesch. Lunch will be provided.

February’s Class will be specifically for nonprofits that hold agency funds at the Foundation. More information will be forthcoming.

Vision, Alignment & Ownership

Tuesday, March 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Kelly Zeillmann. Attendees should bring their own brown-bag-lunch.

The Daily Focus

Tuesday, April 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Chalice Springfield. Attendees should bring their own brown-bag-lunch.

Two topics are covered in the May class:

Google Ads for Nonprofits & Shooting Incredible, In-House Videos

Tuesday, May 16 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Aaron Zimola, Tony Garza. Attendees should bring their own brown-bag-lunch.

QPR Training

Tuesday, June 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Logan Shaw of North Range Behavioral Health. Attendees should bring their own brown-bag-lunch.