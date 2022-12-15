United Way of Weld County opens new Housing Navigation Center

GREELEY — United Way of Weld County and its partners Wednesday celebrated the grand opening of the Housing Navigation Center at its new location at 870 28th St.

“The new Housing Navigation Center location is even better serving our more vulnerable neighbors who are experiencing homelessness and housing instability,” Shawn Walcott, United Way’s director of household stability, said in a prepared statement. “As with the former location in the Sunrise Monfort building in Evans, the focus is to help our guests keep their housing and to get back into housing more quickly. In addition to the services that were already being offered, the new center has laundry, shower facilities and overnight space for 60 adults and youth aged 18 and older.”

Since its April 2019 opening, 1,353 active guests have been served at the Housing Navigation Center, with a majority resolving their experience of homelessness themselves after receiving HNC services, according to a United Way press release.

Overall, 90 households are known to have avoided homelessness because of services and over 200 guests have found new housing with staff assistance. 80% of re-housed guests have maintained their housing for more than a year. There are presently around 250 unstably housed and homeless guests accessing services, according to the organization.

United Way’s Housing Navigation Center partnering organizations include: