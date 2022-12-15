United Way of Larimer County awards $356k in grants
FORT COLLINS — United Way of Larimer County has awarded $355,822 in Community Impact Grants to 21 local human service organizations.
United Way’s Community Impact Grants support local 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations, and public school districts in Larimer County with programs that focus on kindergarten readiness, third grade reading, high school completion, social-emotional health and mentoring, housing stability and eviction prevention, workforce participation, food stability, and self-sufficiency/money management.
The 2022-23 Community Impact Grant Awards were recommended by United Way’s nine–member volunteer Community Impact Committee and approved by the Board of Directors. Grant recipients included:
Youth and Education
Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County — $32,000.
CASA of Larimer County — $4,250.
The Estes Park Learning Place — $15,000.
Children’s Speech and Reading Center — $17,000.
CSU Campus Connections — $5,897.30.
Partners — $18,000.
YMCA of Northern Colorado After School Program — $20,000.
The Matthews House Community Life Center: Education — $23,800.
Financial Stability
Project Self-Sufficiency — $15,000.
GreenPath Financial Wellness — $6,375.
The Matthews House Youth and Family Center: Housing Stability — $20,000.
The Murphy Center/Housing First Initiative — $34,000.
Catholic Charities — $20,000.
Neighbor to Neighbor — $30,000.
Family Housing Network Shelter Program — $16,000.
Food Bank for Larimer County/Fresh Food Share — $18,000.
House of Neighborly Service/Food Pantry — $25,000.
North 40 Mountain Alliance Food Pantry — $15,000.
The Genesis Project: Fresh Food Project + Community Garden — $4,000.
Vindeket Foods — $8,000.
VOA Colorado/Home Delivered Meals — $8,500.