United Way of Larimer County awards $356k in grants

FORT COLLINS — United Way of Larimer County has awarded $355,822 in Community Impact Grants to 21 local human service organizations.

United Way’s Community Impact Grants support local 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations, and public school districts in Larimer County with programs that focus on kindergarten readiness, third grade reading, high school completion, social-emotional health and mentoring, housing stability and eviction prevention, workforce participation, food stability, and self-sufficiency/money management.

The 2022-23 Community Impact Grant Awards were recommended by United Way’s nine–member volunteer Community Impact Committee and approved by the Board of Directors. Grant recipients included:

Youth and Education

Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County — $32,000.

CASA of Larimer County — $4,250.

The Estes Park Learning Place — $15,000.

Children’s Speech and Reading Center — $17,000.

CSU Campus Connections — $5,897.30.

Partners — $18,000.

YMCA of Northern Colorado After School Program — $20,000.

The Matthews House Community Life Center: Education — $23,800.

Financial Stability

Project Self-Sufficiency — $15,000.

GreenPath Financial Wellness — $6,375.

The Matthews House Youth and Family Center: Housing Stability — $20,000.

The Murphy Center/Housing First Initiative — $34,000.

Catholic Charities — $20,000.

Neighbor to Neighbor — $30,000.

Family Housing Network Shelter Program — $16,000.

Food Bank for Larimer County/Fresh Food Share — $18,000.

House of Neighborly Service/Food Pantry — $25,000.

North 40 Mountain Alliance Food Pantry — $15,000.

The Genesis Project: Fresh Food Project + Community Garden — $4,000.

Vindeket Foods — $8,000.

VOA Colorado/Home Delivered Meals — $8,500.