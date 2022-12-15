TDS Telecommunications donates to Johnstown Toy Drive

JOHNSTOWN — TDS Telecommunications LLC has donated $1,000 to the Johnstown Downtown Development Association Toy Drive.

The donation, made on Giving Tuesday, was part of the company’s Week of Giving campaign. Themed giving events were held throughout TDS markets during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.

“The Week of Giving is our way of going above and beyond our normal philanthropy,” TDS senior administrator of field marketing Tariq Bhatti said in a prepared statement. “We plan to show our appreciation for our schools and assist those in need this holiday season.”

TDS donated to more than 100 organizations across the country for its Week of Giving.