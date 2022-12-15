FNBO awards $830,000 in grants to nonprofits

OMAHA, Nebraska — First National Bank of Omaha, known as FNBO, has awarded $830,000 in Impact Grants to 46 organizations in seven states, including Colorado.

“Successful communities have strong education and workforce development at their core. FNBO helps communities tackle the most pressing education and workforce issues. We work to mobilize non-profit partners, business communities, and community stakeholders to help move education and workforce initiatives forward that fuel economic success,” Spencer Danner, FNBO’s vice president for corporate social responsibility, said in a prepared statement. “Together, we encourage grantees to be engaged partners, challenge the status quo, and work to create positive outcomes in all communities we call home.”

The grants for education and workforce development will enable recipients to provide adult basic education, employment case management, financial literacy, and workforce and vocational skill building opportunities to approximately 6,100 individuals.

FNBO awarded $135,000 in Impact Grants to nine organizations in Colorado. Grants supporting education and workforce development programs include:

$10,000 — A Precious Child, Broomfield.

$10,000 — Attention Inc., doing business as TGTHR, Boulder.

$5,000 — Boys & Girls Club of Weld County, Greeley.

$25,000 — Bridge House, Boulder.

$15,000 — Family Learning Center, Boulder.

$10,000 — Greeley Dream Team, Greeley.

$20,000 — Homeward Alliance, Fort Collins.

$20,000 — Project Self Sufficiency, Fort Collins.

$20,000 — Thrive – Transformation at Work, Lafayette.

For more information about FNBO’s impact initiatives, visit www.fnbo.com/impact.