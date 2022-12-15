Elevations Foundation awards $70,000 in grants

BOULDER — Elevations Foundation has awarded $70,000 in grants to 13 nonprofit organizations across Colorado.

“This year’s inspiring grantees were selected from a pool of over 70 applicants,” Jennifer Hinderliter, executive director of Elevations Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “Each applicant shares our passion for and commitment to their community. We are honored to be able to support organizations that are using their time, talent, and treasure to address the most pressing issues in our communities.”

Grant recipients included:

Growe Foundation, Boulder.

Rise Against Suicide, Boulder.

The Cottonwood Institute, Denver.

Karis Community, Denver.

Revital Colorado, Denver.

Ignite Adaptive Sports, Eldora.

3Hopeful Hearts, Fort Collins.

The Growing Project, Fort Collins.

WOW! Children’s Museum, Lafayette.

Read Aloud, Loveland.

Teaching Tree, Loveland.

Recovery Café, Longmont.

Wild Bear Nature Center, Nederland.

Elevations Foundation grantees were celebrated at a reception Nov. 29, during which the Members’ Choice grantee was announced. Wild Bear Nature Center will receive an additional $5,000 in grant funding. The Members’ Choice grantee is selected by Elevations Credit Union members.Elevations Foundation has provided more than $650,000 in community grants to 63 nonprofit organizations since 2010. To learn more about the Elevations Foundation grant program, visit www.elevationscu.com/foundation.