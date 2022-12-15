Dohn Construction donates $30,000 to local food banks

FORT COLLINS — Dohn Construction Inc., which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, has donated $30,000 to local food banks.

Food Bank for Larimer County, Food Bank of the Rockies and Weld Food Bank each received $10,000, according to a press release announcing the donations.

“Dohn is committed to giving back; we believe that giving back to the communities where we work and live is a way of showing gratitude to the communities that have supported us,” Connie Dohn, chief financial officer for Dohn Construction, said in a prepared statement. “Hopefully, this will make an impact to families in need and help our community grow stronger.”

The donations will enable the three food banks to provide 80,000 meals to clients, according to the press release.