Breeze Thru donates almost $100k through 2022

Breeze Thru Car Wash donated $98,333 to area nonprofit organizations throughout 2022.

The locally owned car-wash chain operates 12 locations in Northern Colorado and southern Wyoming and hosts a number of fundraising events throughout the year.

“At Breeze Thru Car Wash, giving back to the community is woven into the fabric of who we are as a company. We truly care about the communities in which we live and work, and we believe that for a community to thrive, it requires the efforts of all its members,” Jenifer Wilcher, administrator at Breeze Thru Car Wash, said in a prepared statement. “As such, we welcome the opportunity to serve our local neighbors, and we invite our employees and the community to join us in our efforts.”

Breeze Thru hosts at least one fundraising event per month, per location for its site fundraisers. During the site fundraisers, Breeze Thru donates $1 per washed car during fundraiser event hours, or $400 depending on which number is greater.

Breeze Thru also hosts other fundraisers each year, including its annual Larimer County Search and Rescue fundraiser, the Cheyenne Soccer Club fundraiser, and the Wildlands Restoration Volunteers fundraiser, through which it donates 100% of proceeds from sales on designated days and designated site locations to these organizations.

Breeze Thru 2022 fundraisers included:

Information about Breeze Thru’s fundraisers can be accessed via the Fundraising Request Form found on the company’s website at https://breezethrucarwash.com/about-us/fundraising/.